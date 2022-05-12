New Details Emerge From Jerry Jeudy Situation

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 18: Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos lines up during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Jerry Jeudy was arrested Wednesday in Colorado.

According to the Arapahoe Sheriff's office, the Denver Broncos wide receiver is being held on charges of second degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer. He's on a no-bond hold under the misdemeanor.

Sheriff Tyler Brown held a press conference on Thursday to clarify the case.

According to CBS Denver's Michael Spencer, Brown said a non-physical dispute took place between Jeudy and a woman that "solely involved property."

"When it comes to the severity of the charge, this is a very low level misdemeanor. But we take all cases of domestic violence very seriously," Brown said. "It's important to make sure that victim's voices are heard... and that's what we're doing right now."

Their 1-month-old child was present for the incident, which led to the domestic violence enhancer. Brown said Jeudy cooperated fully when taken into custody

According to an affidavit retrieved by FOX31 Denver KDVR, the woman said "things got crazy" when Jeudy "put her wallet and medical paperwork for their child in his car and would not let her get access to it."

She was attempting to go to Virginia, but couldn't because Jeudy took her wallet and the car seat for their baby. Jeudy locked her wallet and items for the baby in the car after "she took one of his three phones and would not give it back."

All domestic violence cases in Colorado require the person charged to see a judge, which Jeudy will do Friday morning. Brown said Jeudy could face a jail sentence and/or fine if found guilty.