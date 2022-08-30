New Details Emerge From Jimmy Garoppolo's Contract With 49ers

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in the game at Levi's Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers shocked some people on Monday when they decided to bring back Jimmy Garoppolo for another season.

Even though he started all of last season, he's going to be Trey Lance's backup for the 2022-23 season.

He's set to get $6.5 million guaranteed and can potentially get up to $15.45 million if all of the bonus's hit. The deal also includes a no-trade clause and a no franchise tag clause.

This deal will allow Garroppolo to stay with the 49ers before becoming an unrestricted free agent next year.

In 15 games last season, Garoppolo compiled 3,810 yards through the air, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He led the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game before they ultimately fell to the Los Angeles Rams, 20-17.

The year before that, he led the 49ers to the Super Bowl, but they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-20.

The 49ers will kick their 2022 regular season off against the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. ET on Sept. 11.