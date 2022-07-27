New Details Emerge From Julio Jones, Buccaneers Deal

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 18: Julio Jones #2 of the Tennessee Titans signals to the bench during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Bills 34-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Future Hall of Fame wide receiver Julio Jones struggled to make much of an impact during his lone season with the Tennessee Titans.

After battling hamstring injuries for the majority of the season, the Titans decided to move on from the talented wideout. That left the door open for other teams to see what Julio still has left in the tank.

Well, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are about to find out. On Tuesday afternoon, the Buccaneers signed Jones to a one-year contract, though the details of the deal weren't clear.

Now they are. According to a new report, Julio can earn up to $8 million with the new deal.

"The #Bucs have officially signed FA WR Julio Jones, giving him a 1-year deal worth $6M base salary with a max value of $8M, source says," NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said.

Jones might not be the elite wide receiver he was with the Atlanta Falcons, but he can still be a productive weapon for Tom Brady.

With Julio, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage - among others, the Buccaneers have arguably the deepest wide receiver corps in the league.