New Details Emerge From Kadarius Toney's Injury

Giants second-year receiver Kadarius Toney returned to the team's offseason training program this week. But fans and media members couldn't help but notice he wasn't a full participant; wearing a red jersey.

According to the New York Daily News' Pat Leonard, a knee issue is to blame.

Per Leonard, "Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney had a minor arthroscopic knee procedure, sources say, which is why he’s been in a red jersey on the side at spring OTA practices. But he is expected to be fine and ready for training camp."

Toney was the subject of trade rumors earlier this offseason, but those have quieted a bit.

The former first-rounder showed flashes of playmaking ability in his rookie campaign; once he was finally able to get on the field.

Toney dealt with contract and foot issues in the spring before contracting COVID ahead of training camp. And unfortunately, injuries did him in at the end of the season as well when he was shut down after playing in just 10 games.

In those appearances, Toney recorded 39 catches, 420 yards.