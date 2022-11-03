New Details Emerge From Michael Thomas' Injury

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 23: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints reacts to a play during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints placed Michael Thomas on the injured reserve on Thursday. The star wide receiver missed the Saints' last five games with a foot injury, but had avoided the IR up until this point.

Head coach Dennis Allen said he expects Thomas' toe surgery to be season-ending. According to team insider Nick Underhill, the often-injured pass catcher has a dislocated second toe.

In Week 1, Thomas made his return to the NFL gridiron for the first time since midway through the 2020 season. Through his first three games of the 2022 season, he reeled in 16 catches for 171 yards and three touchdowns.

Unfortunately, this injury has thrown his NFL career off track yet again. It appears he'll have to give it another go sometime next season.

With both Thomas and Jarvis Landry out, rookie wide receiver Chris Olave has been forced to step up in a big way. The Saints will expect big production out of the Ohio State product yet again during Monday night's primetime matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.