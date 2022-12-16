New Details Emerge From Mike White's Injury

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 24: Mike White #5 of the New York Jets celebrates with Corey Davis #84 after a touchdown during the second quarter in the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

As impressive as it was to see New York Jets quarterback Mike White return after taking a brutal body blow in their game against the Buffalo Bills last week, new details suggest that it was far from a good idea.

Speaking to the media on Friday, White admitted that he had a fractured rib and has gone to 10 doctors in an effort to get cleared for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. To his frustration, he couldn't find one that would clear him to play.

White said that he's only feeling "general soreness" in his ribs and feels he can play. But the doctors told him they have concerns about what happens if he gets contacted on a play.

The Jets have already named Zach Wilson their starter for Week 15 and with a short week before playing the Jacksonville Jaguars next Thursday, it seems likely that he'll play that game too.

Mike White has shown incredible control of both the New York Jets offense and the locker room since being named the starter three weeks ago. In just three starts he's averaged over 315 passing yards per game and is completing 62-percent of his passes.

Unfortunately for White, he no longer has control over whether he starts another game for the Jets. If Zach Wilson performs well over these next few games, it seems likely that the Jets will continue going with their former No. 2 overall pick.

It's a tough break for White to be sure.