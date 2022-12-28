New Details Emerge From Randy Gregory's Suspension Appeal

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO - APRIL 26: Randy Gregory (5) had his arm in a sling during practice at UCHealth Training Center on April 26, 2022 in Centennial, Colorado. It was day 2 of mini camp for the Denver Broncos. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Denver Broncos pass rusher Randy Gregory was initially suspended by the NFL for trading punches with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi at the end of Sunday's game. But he was able to appeal and successfully had his punishment reduced.

According to Mike Klis, part of Gregory's appeal included explaining the reason he got so frustrated. Per the report, Gregory said he and his teammates knew that a loss might result in head coach Nathaniel Hackett getting fired - and he was frustrated because he wants to win for him.

Whether or not the appeals board factored that explanation into overturning the suspension and reducing the punishment to a fine, it clearly didn't hurt his case. Ultimately, his passion didn't help Hackett either.

The Broncos fired Hackett on Monday following their 11th loss of the season. He was axed without even getting to finish his first year at the helm.

One unit that has mostly been doing the heavy lifting for the Broncos this season is the defense. In their first nine games they allowed more than 20 points only once.

Unfortunately, having the league's last-ranked offense made the strength of the defense moot. They've scored more than 16 points only four times all season. They're 2-9 in those games.

Randy Gregory may not have a future in Denver with the new regime that's set to come in next season.

But he still shouldn't have let things get to the point of throwing punches.