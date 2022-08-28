New Details Emerge From Reported Brian Robinson Carjacking

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 13: A Washington Commanders helmet is seen on the field before the preseason game between the Washington Commanders and the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on August 13, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Details are still trickling in about the horrifying carjacking that saw Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to DC Realtime News, the attempted carjacking took place at at 8th & H Street NE in Washington, DC. Robinson was one of two people to be shot with a second individual suffering a graze wound.

Per the report, an investigation is ongoing.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero had some info on the extent of the injuries Robinson suffered. Per his report, two bullets struck Robinson in the lower body.

Robinson is in a local hospital and is reportedly in stabilized condition.

Peter Hermann and Nick Jhabvala of the Washington Post also have additional details about the reported individuals who fired the shots.

Brian Robinson played five years at the University of Alabama, winning two national titles and with the Crimson Tide.

Last year was his breakout season as he rushed for 1,343 yards (ninth in school history) and 14 touchdowns. His 29 touchdowns are tied for 10th in Alabama history.

Four of those touchdowns came against Ole Miss, tied for fourth-most in school history. For his efforts, he earned First-Team All-SEC honors.

In the 2021 Cotton Bowl Classic against Cincinnati, Robinson made history by rushing for 204 yards in the 27-6 win. It was an Alabama record for rushing yards in a bowl game.

Robinson's strong play at Alabama earned him a third-round pick by the Washington Commanders in the 2022 NFL Draft.

We wish Robinson a full and speedy recovery.