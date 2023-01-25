New Details Emerge From Sean Payton, Saints Rumor

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Rumors linking Sean Payton to his former employer - the New Orleans Saints - emerged on Tuesday morning.

The Super Bowl-winning coach was spotted in New Orleans. A photo of Payton meeting with someone immediately went viral and football fans couldn't stop speculating.

Payton wants to get back into coaching, which led to some wondering if the Saints were interested. That rumor was put to bed earlier this afternoon.

"Sean Payton is in New Orleans for a business commitment. It has zero to do with the Saints. Carry on..." Saints reporter Jeff Duncan said.

Payton is a top candidate for several different openings The Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers have expressed interest, but it's unclear if he'll jump back into coaching this season.

It's possible Payton hops back into the booth for the 2023 campaign and then explore his NFL options next year.

Will Payton be coaching in the NFL when the 2023 season kicks off?