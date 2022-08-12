New Details Emerge From Texas Wide Receiver's Arrest

On Thursday, Texas wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested in Austin on charges of "criminal mischief."

According to initial court documents, the damage caused by Hall's criminal mischief was valued between $100 and $750. Now, more precise monetary figures have been released.

Hall was arrested by University of Texas police for causing $600 worth of damage to a "vehicle boot," per Texas insider Brian Davis.

Hall joined the Longhorns program as a transfer earlier this year after playing his freshman season with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Head coach Steve Sarkisian announced an "indefinite" suspension for the sophomore wide receiver with an official statement on Friday.

This isn't the first time Hall has dealt with behavioral issues. Nick Saban suspended him indefinitely for "conduct detrimental to the team" just days before he announced his decision to transfer to Texas.

Hall, a former four-star recruit, publicly griped about his playing time with the Crimson Tide this past season. His most significant time on the field came when he was forced into a leading role in the National Championship due to injuries for Jameson Williams and John Metchie.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing situation.