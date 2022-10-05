New Details Emerge From Tom Brady, Gisele Divorce Attorney News

Seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Gisele Bundchen reportedly took a significant step towards a split this week.

According to Page Six, the couple has been living in different houses over the past few months and recently hired divorce lawyers. “I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” a source told Page Six.

“I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

Following Page Six's report, nearly every major network has confirmed the news. That includes CNN, which added a few interesting details.

According to a report from entertainment reporter Chloe Melas, the two hired divorce attorneys to "explore their options."

From CNN:

"Unfortunately, it looks as though this marriage may be coming to an end. Yes, they have hired divorce attorneys and a source tells me they are exploring their options right now."

It certainly seems like the end of a 13-year relationship could be coming in the near future. Hopefully the couple can reconcile their differences as Brady's NFL career comes to an end.