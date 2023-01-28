New Details Emerge From Travis Kelce's Injury

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 24: Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Arrowhead Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. ( Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images )

Travis Kelce showed up as a surprise addition on the Kansas City Chiefs' injury report on Friday.

The superstar tight end had no previous designation and was a full participant in practice all week.

During today's coverage of the PGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open, CBS Sports' Jim Nantz gave an update on the injury situation. Kelce apparently "tweaked" his back at the very end of Friday's practice session.

Kelce is obviously a massive part of the Kansas City offense. During last week's Divisional Round win over the Jaguars, he reeled in 14 catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

The true severity of Kelce's injury is still unknown, but he's officially been listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Stay tuned for updates on Kelce's status heading into tomorrow's game.