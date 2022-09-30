New Details Emerge From Tua Tagovailoa's Injury

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins passes during the 1st half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

On Thursday night, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary head injury that forced him to be stretchered off the field and taken to a local Cincinnati hospital.

Tua was discharged from the hospital and traveled back with the team while wearing a neck brace, per NFL insider Josina Anderson.

All initial scans were negative and the third-year QB has no broken bones. He'll undergo more MRI testing once he's back in Miami.

These reports line up with head coach Mike McDaniel's postgame update about Tua's injury. He said the quarterback's injury is nothing "more serious" than a concussion.

The Dolphins organization is under investigation by the NFL Players Association for a possible violation of protocol after team and independent doctors cleared Tua to play after he suffered what looked to be a serious head injury last Sunday. Miami listed Tua with a back injury all week leading up to last night's game.

Stay tuned for updates on Tua's status.