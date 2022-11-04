New Details Emerge From Unfortunate Kyrie Irving Situation

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 01: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench during the second quarter of the game against the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center on November 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

On Thursday, Joe Tsai and the Brooklyn Nets finally made a decision on Kyrie Irving — suspending him without pay for at least the next five games.

Tsai was initially hesitant to punish Irving after he promoted a film containing anti-semitic tropes on his social media. The Nets owner hoped to educate Irving on the harm he'd done with the help of the Anti-Defamation League.

Irving forced Tsai's hand when he refused to condemn the anti-semitic content of the documentary when speaking to reporters on Thursday.

During the period between Irving's initial social media post and yesterday's suspension announcement, the star point guard never answered a single text message from Tsai, per a recent report from ESPN.

Tsai and the Nets were frustrated with Irving's refusal to issue a formal apology. He finally shared an apology on his Instagram account after the suspension was announced.

Irving could return to the court for the Nets' November 13 matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.