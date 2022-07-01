New Details Emerge From Wild Rudy Gobert Trade

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 16: Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on November 16, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After leading the Utah Jazz to six straight playoff appearances, Rudy Gobert has been traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. But the Jazz didn't exactly get peanuts for the All-Star center.

Early reporting on the trade indicated that the Timberwolves were giving up Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and five first round picks for the NBA's reigning rebounds champion. A short while ago, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski had an update on the compensation.

Woj reported a short while ago that the Timberwolves are sending unprotected first round picks from the 2023, 2025 and 2027 to the Jazz. They're also giving up a top-5 protected pick in 2029.

That trade might very well set the market for other big trades that could take place this offseason. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could be on the way out too...

Rudy Gobert was the No. 27 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft and quickly developed into a top notch starting center. He had his breakout season in the 2016-17 season and led the Jazz to their first of six straight playoff appearances.

But in those six playoff appearances, the Jazz never got past the Western Conference Semifinals. They were eliminated in the first round three times.

Now the Timberwolves have a bonafide star who can pair with Karl-Anthony Towns and potentially make a deep playoff run for the first time in over 15 years.

Meanwhile, the Jazz are set to build around star guard Donovan Mitchell.

Who do you think won the trade?