New Details Emerge In Passing Of Ravens Pass Rusher Jaylon Ferguson

Some details have been revealed following the sudden passing of Baltimore Ravens pass rusher Jaylon Ferguson.

Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. Baltimore City police officers responded on Tuesday night to a call from a home and when they got there, Ferguson was unresponsive and being treated by medics.

He then never regained his consciousness and was pronounced dead.

Ferguson's body will be sent to the medical examiner's office, where a cause of death will be determined, per Hensley.

Ferguson was a 2019 third-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens after he played his college ball at Louisiana Tech.

He played three seasons with the Ravens and totaled 67 tackles (44 solo), 4.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries. His best individual season came in 2019 when he racked up 31 total tackles (20 solo), 2.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, and one pass defended.

Our thoughts are with the Ferguson family during this time.