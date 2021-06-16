New Details Emerge From Kawhi Leonard’s Knee Injury

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers announced that Kawhi Leonard suffered a right-knee sprain in their Game 4 victory over the Utah Jazz. The team also announced that the superstar forward will miss tonight’s Game 5 matchup.

But according to recent reports, things may be far worse than a one-game absence.

Leonard has reportedly suffered an ACL injury and is out indefinitely, per NBA insider Shams Charania. If the injury involves a tear, the two-time NBA champion would likely be out for the remainder of the year and well into next season.

Clippers fear All-NBA star Kawhi Leonard has suffered an ACL injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He is out indefinitely. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2021

After starting this second-round series with a 2-0 deficit to the the Jazz, the Clippers have fought back to tie the series at two games apiece — largely due to the solid play of Leonard.

Over LA’s last two wins, the five-time NBA All Star has averaged 32.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. His playoff numbers so far (30.4 ppg) almost exactly mirror the numbers he put up in Toronto when his led the team to an NBA championship in 2019 (30.5 ppg).

Without Leonard on the court, it’s hard to see the Clippers pulling out a victory in this series — especially as they head back to Utah for Game 5 tonight.

If Los Angeles wants any chance in this series, the other half of the Clippers duo, Paul George, will have to step it up big time.

Without Leonard, LA will tipoff against Utah tonight at 10 p.m. ET.