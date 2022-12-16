New Details Emerged From Russell Wilson, Broncos Situation

Russell Wilson has been ruled out for Week 15 despite clearing the league's concussion protocol.

The veteran quarterback reportedly wanted to play, but was overruled by head coach Nathaniel Hackett and the Broncos organization.

“As an organization, we’ve decided to give him another week," Hackett said on Friday.

Wilson suffered a concussion late in Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He was able to clear concussion protocol and suit up for practice on Friday, but he won't get the start this weekend.

Wilson is in the midst of the worst season of his 11-year NFL career. Despite sky-high expectations at the start of the season, the Broncos are 3-10 and statistically eliminated from the playoffs.

With nothing real to play for this season, it makes sense that the Broncos are taking a cautious approach with Wilson.

Lone backup Brett Rypien will suit up for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.