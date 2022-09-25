New Details Emerging From Tom Brady's Sideline Outburst

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Tom Brady got pretty heated on the sidelines amid a rough performance against the New Orleans Saints last week. He was seen breaking a tablet, but that apparently wasn't the worst of it.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Brady didn't just break one tablet. He broke two - and a third broken tablet was later seen on the team's sideline.

But while breaking NFL property may be a bit problematic, Brady doesn't see it that way. In a recent interview with Jim Gray, Brady joked that he blamed the tablet for his poor performances against the Saints.

Brady also noted that the NFL warned him that he would be fined if he ever broke another tablet after breaking one last year. He has not received a fine from the NFL since all the way back in 2013, and only narrowly avoided receiving a fine for unsportsmanlike conduct during the playoffs last year.

For most NFL fans though, this situation is pretty ridiculous. Some are complaining that Tom Brady is once again being held to a different standard from everyone else while others are dismissing it as a non-story:

"You know who else broke two tablets? Thats right Moses. And he played till he was 120," PFT Commenter joked.

"So when is the fine coming for unsportsmanlike conduct, if that was Lamar Jackson they would have fined him the following Monday," wrote another.

"Imagine if Aaron Rodgers did this. He would get so much hate," a third said.

Will Tom Brady get punished by the league for this?