New Details From Trevor Lawrence's Injury Have Emerged

The Jacksonville Jaguars basically saw their playoff hopes go up in smoke in a 40-14 blowout loss to the Detroit Lions this past weekend. But their more pressing concern right now might be the injury that quarterback Trevor Lawrence sustained late.

The Jaguars quarterback was pulled from the game for Jacksonville's final drive and was replaced by C.J. Beathard. This week Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson announced that Lawrence had a foot injury and his availability for this Sunday's game is up in the air.

Speaking to the media today, Pederson clarified that Lawrence is dealing with a sprained big toe. It's unclear how many days or weeks it'll take for Lawrence to recover.

Lawrence has been rock solid this season and shown a lot of growth in his second year as a pro. He's improved his accuracy, doubled his touchdown rate and cut his interception rate in half after leading the league in picks thrown last year.

Trevor Lawrence's continued success still hasn't manifested into wins though. Not consistently at least.

The Jaguars still seem to be a few steps behind the rest of the league, though Lawrence's development is giving them a lot of hope for the future.

But these next two games for the Jaguars are going to be pretty brutal. They play the rival Tennessee Titans this week and the surging Dallas Cowboys next week.

It might be worth resting Trevor Lawrence just to keep him out of harm's way.