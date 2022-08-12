New Details On Deshaun Watson Punishment Timeline Emerge

The NFL has appealed the initial six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson and are in search of a more serious punishment.

Earlier this week, league commissioner Roger Goodell called Watson's actions "egregious" and said the NFL is pushing for at least a full-season suspension for the Cleveland Browns quarterback.

On Thursday, the Associated Press reported that Watson's team would be willing to accept an eight-game suspension and a $5 million fine.

So, can these two sides find a middle ground?

According to recent reports from Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, a settlement agreement between Watson and the NFL is still in play.

"There’s a growing sense that appeals officer Peter Harvey may not issue a ruling today, so that the two sides can try to work something out," Florio reports. "... The NFL currently holds all the cards. A settlement would end the process, and it would prevent a federal court challenge."

Over the past year, Watson collected 24 civil cases of alleged sexual misconduct all stemming from separate massage therapy sessions. He's since reached settlements with 20 of these 24 women.

Watson is scheduled to take the field in tonight's preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.