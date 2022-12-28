New Development In Case Against 13 Suspects In Attempted Murder Of David Ortiz

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 25: GSLD Honoree David Ortiz attend the 32nd Annual Great Sports Legends Dinner To Benefit The Miami Project/Buoniconti Fund To Cure Paralysis Legends Reception at New York Hilton Midtown on September 25, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis )

It's been three-and-a-half years since the stunning attempted murder of Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz in the Dominican Republic. But this week saw a major development in the case against the 13 people implicated in the near-fatal shooting.

According to ESPN, 10 of the 13 suspects in the attempt have been convicted on various charges relating to the attempted murder. The suspected shooter, Rolfi Ferreyra Cruz, was sentenced to 30 years in prison, as was Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia.

Per the report, eight of the other defendants were handed sentences ranging from five to 20 years in prison. However, Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez - the alleged mastermind of the attack and an alleged associate of a Mexican drug cartel - was one of three to be acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

Authorities in the Dominican Republic claim that the target of the June 2019 attack was Sixto David Fernandez, a friend of Ortiz, and that Ortiz was shot as a result of a case of mistaken identity.

The shooting took place on June 9, 2019 at a bar in East Santo Domingo. David Ortiz was reportedly ambushed and shot in the back by a man on a motorcycle.

The Red Sox legend was rushed to the hospital, where doctors were able to save him after hours of surgery and the removal of parts of his intestines, colon and gallbladder. He was released from the hospital after six weeks.

Within three days of the shooting, at least six suspects had been arrested. By the end of July, the number of arrests rose to over a dozen.