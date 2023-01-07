New England Patriots Player Files Grievance Over Suspension

ATLANTA - AUGUST 11: A detailed view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

More often then not when the New England Patriots have a disciplinary issue or an internal suspension, the player or staffer takes their lumps and moves on. But one Patriots player is apparently going to buck that trend.

In a statement released on Saturday, Doug Hendrickson - the agent for suspended Patriots punter Jake Bailey - announced that they intend to file a grievance against the Patriots for suspending him for the final two games of the season. He said that Bailey has done nothing to warrant the suspension and was surprised given that he has done everything to meet the team's requirements.

"While Jake Bailey was on IR he never missed a single treatment, meeting, or practice. He was hoping to come off IR to play last weekend, but Jake was informed he was being suspended these last two games. This comes as a surprise given his full participation during injury reserve. We have filed a grievance to fight this unknown suspension," Hendrickson wrote.

Bailey was one of two Patriots players moved from the reserve/injured list to the reserve/suspended list this week. The other was rookie cornerback Jack Jones.

Patriots fans seem to be supporting Bailey and are disappointed in how the team is handling the situation:

"Patriots stop having inner controversy with players for one season challenge *IMPOSSIBLE*," one user replied.

"Shocker Belichick is over stepping his bounds yet again," wrote another.

"Two players on IR that BB decides to suspend its getting annoying. the “Patriot Way” works when you’re doing well; when you’re mediocre it gets rather annoying," a third wrote.

There's clearly more to this story and it like we'll be getting those extra details soon.