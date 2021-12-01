New England Patriots Released Kicker On Wednesday

The New England Patriots made a notable move at the kicker position on Wednesday.

According to reports from ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, the team waived rookie place kicker Quinn Nordin just one day after he was designated to return from the injured reserve.

As an undrafted rookie out of Michigan, Nordin burst onto the NFL scene with plenty of hype this year. With an impressive showing during this year’s training camp, special teams captain Matthew Slater described Nordin’s leg as a “cannon” and expressed excitement in the young kicker.

Nordin ultimately made it past final cuts and landed on the Patriots 53-man roster to start the season — seemingly primed to take over for veteran kicker Nick Folk. But after going inactive for the team’s season opener, the rookie was placed on the IR with an abdomen injury in Week 2.

In Nordin’s absence, Folk has flourished as the Pats’ starting kicker. Leading the NFL in both field goals attempted (34) and field goals made (31), the 14th-year veteran is making kicks at an impressive 91.2% rate. His only three field goal misses on the year have come from more than 50 yards (5/8).

Through this past weekend’s win over the Tennessee Titans, Folk connected on a whopping five field goals.

Now as the only kicker on the Patriots’ roster, Folk will look to continue his impressive season.