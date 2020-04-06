New England Patriots Star Rips ESPN Analyst Rex Ryan

Criticism for ESPN analyst Rex Ryan continues to roll in following the former NFL head coach’s comments on Amari Cooper.

Ryan made a distasteful comment on the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver on ESPN’s Get Up! last week. He thinks the Cowboys overpaid the former first round NFL Draft pick.

“I wouldn’t have paid this turd. No way in hell would I have paid this guy. To me, you pay Dak Prescott. Forget all of those numbers, they’re No. 1 in the league because of him, not Amari Cooper. It’s a deep draft at receiver and (Dallas) made a big mistake right here,” Ryan said.

Ryan has since apologized for using that word, but the criticism isn’t stopping. New England Patriots star Devin McCourty had a message for ESPN on his podcast on Sunday night.

“I just wanted to call ESPN and say, ‘ESPN, listen. You have the Jordan documentary (“The Last Dance,” which was moved up from June to April) coming out. You don’t need to air Rex Ryan,’” the New England Patriots safety said, per NESN.

“Like, you don’t need that. Ratings are going to go through the roof. When you drop the Jordan doc, it’s a wrap. As soon as Rex Ryan said that, (ESPN) should have cut it, should have never had it on air. Whatever (they) had to do, just cut it. Throw it in the trash. The Jordan doc is going to drop. We don’t need any extra hits for nonsense.”

McCourty wasn’t the only Patriots star to respond to Ryan, either. Stephon Gilmore also had a message for his former coach.

Come on Rex he one of the toughest receivers in the league to cover. His release game is probably top 2. — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) April 3, 2020

The Patriots’ defense clearly respects Cooper. And their opinion certainly means a lot more than Rex Ryan’s.