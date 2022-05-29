New England Patriots Veteran Is Skipping Team's OTAs

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

An early OTAs absence has led to the New England Patriots adjusting their offensive line.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, left tackle Isaiah Wynn has not reported to voluntary practice. In his absence, Trent Brown has moved from the right side.

New England exercised Wynn's fifth-year option last year, giving the 2018 No. 23 pick a $10.4 million contract for the 2022 campaign. Reiss wondered if the Patriots wish they chosen otherwise in hindsight.

"The Patriots' decision-making seemed reasonable at the time, considering the premium position Wynn plays," Reiss wrote. "But given the linemen the team now has in place, one wonders if there is some internal regret, as Wynn's $10.4 million cap charge could create some much-needed space."

New England drafted left guard Cole Strange in the first round this year. With Brown working alongside the rookie in camp, Reiss speculated that Belichick could consider keeping Williams on the left side.

It's unclear why Wynn hasn't reported to voluntary OTAs, so it's too soon to jump to conclusions.