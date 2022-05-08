New Favorite Emerges For NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year
In a year where defenders exclusively comprised the top-five picks, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year race is wide open. Months before the 2022 season begins, a new front-runner has already emerged.
As noted by Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Kenny Pickett leapfrogged Drake London as the PointsBet favorite.
However, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is far from a strong betting leader. He's jumped to +500 (5-1), ahead of the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver at +600.
Tennessee Titans wideout Treylon Burks (+700) and New York Jets neophytes Breece Hall (+850) and Garrett Wilson (+900) also make up the top contenders. Seattle Seahawks running back Ken Walker III and Detroit Lions receiver Jameson Williams trail close behind at +1000 apiece.
A good quarterback has an advantage over the pack, so it makes sense for oddsmakers to favor a rookie passer. As the only one drafted before Day 3, Pickett is the best of the imperfect candidates.
However, the No. 20 pick isn't guaranteed to beat out free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky for Pittsburgh's starting job. And the award doesn't simply go to the best rookie quarterback; JaMarr Chase became the sixth receiver or running back to win in the last nine years.
With no standout option, bettors may want to consider taking a chance on a longshot over Pickett.