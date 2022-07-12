New Favorite Emerges To Land Popular ESPN Personality

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 15: Matthew Berry, Senior Fantasy Analyst at ESPN attends 'Fantasy Sports: Changing The Fan Experience Daily' during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Four Seasons Hotel on March 15, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW) Amy E. Price/Getty Images

On Monday, longtime fantasy sports analyst Matthew Berry announced he was leaving ESPN after 15 years with the network.

With his departure from ESPN, Berry becomes one of the hottest free-agent names on the market. According to recent reports from sports media insider Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, NBC Sports has emerged as the favorite to land the former ESPN talent.

Marchand speculates that NBC could use Berry to boost its new subscription service, Peacock. Berry has developed a significant fan following on social media for his fantasy football expertise.

Berry could also serve as a pregame analyst for NBC's Sunday Night Football.

No agreement has been finalized and NBC Sports declined to comment when reached by the New York Post.