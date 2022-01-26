New Giants GM Makes Opinion On Daniel Jones Clear

The New York Giants have quite a bit to consider as they head into the 2022 offseason. And with a brand new general manager at the helm, there could be some major changes on the horizon.

So, what does this mean for current starting quarterback Daniel Jones?

During his introductory press conference on Wednesday, newly-hired Giants GM Joe Schoen addressed his plan for the former top-10 pick.

“I’ve looked at Daniel. Once the new staff gets in here we’re gonna get together… dive into the film as a group and look at what Daniel does best. And we’re gonna try to allow him to put his best foot forward,” the former Bills executive explained. “I know he’s a great kid… There’s not anyone in this building that’s said a bad word about his work ethic, his passion and desire to win.

“The kid has physical ability. He’s got arm strength, he’s athletic, he can run. So I’m really excited to work with Daniel… We’ll build an offense around him to accentuate what he does best.”

Joe Schoen talks about Daniel Jones & building around him pic.twitter.com/ZqlCLsbCHo — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) January 26, 2022

Based on these comments, it appears Daniel Jones will be the Giants’ starting quarterback for a fourth season in 2022. Through his first three years, the former Duke standout collected a 12-25 starting record behind 8,398 yards, 45 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. This most recent season, he took the field for 11 games as he dealt with a late-season injury.

In his first year as GM, Schoen will look to construct a roster that can break the Giants’ streak of five straight losing seasons.