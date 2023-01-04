New Injury Diagnosis Revealed For Dolphins Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 27: Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Miami Dolphins looks on prior to playing the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

After initial fears that Teddy Bridgewater could be out for an extended period of time, the Miami Dolphins reportedly received some vaguely positive news on Wednesday.

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network: "Tests for Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater revealed a pinky finger on his throwing hand that was dislocated, but not broken, source said. Whether he can play this week will come down to swelling and if he can grip the ball well enough to throw."

Miami was forced to go to third-string rookie Skylar Thompson at quarterback after Bridgewater was forced to exit last week's game early.

With questions still surrounding starter Tua Tagovailoa and his head injury, potentially having Bridgewater back in the lineup would be huge for a Dolphins team scratching and clawing to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Bridgewater finished 12-of-19 for 161 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's loss. Hopefully the veteran is able to find a way back in a pivotal game against the Jets to finish the season.