New Injury Update For Braves Star Ronald Acuna Jr

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 06: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after scoring on a double by Marcell Ozuna #20 during the third inning against the Miami Marlins in Game One of the National League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 06, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

It may be time to panic in Atlanta. Ronald Acuna Jr. will miss his third straight game on Saturday due to an injury.

Braves manager Robert Snitker announced on Saturday that Acuna is dealing with groin soreness. It's unclear when he'll be able to return.

It was previously believed Acuna had a day-to-day status. But three missed games calls into question how serious this could be potentially.

The Braves, meanwhile, take on the Padres this afternoon.

When healthy, Acuna is one of the best players in baseball. Unfortunately, he hasn't played a full season since 2019.

In 39 at-bats so far this season, Acuna is batting .282 with 11 hits and two home runs.

Snitker, meanwhile, is hoping Acuna will return to the lineup soon.

“They treated him up all day yesterday, and it still felt a little (sore) today, so hopefully one more day will knock it out,” Snitker said, via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Braves really need Acuna healthy to get things turned around this season. They're just 15-18 in the NL East and already 6.5 games back of the first-place New York Mets.

Hopefully Acuna returns to the lineup soon. The Braves need him.