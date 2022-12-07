New Injury Update For Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins passes during the 1st half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa comes into this week banged up with an ankle injury after he got hurt last Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Tagovailoa exited the game during the late stages of the fourth quarter and was questionable to return before the Dolphins lost 33-17. After the loss, Tagovailoa said that he was alright but had to undergo some more tests to be sure.

Those tests didn't reveal anything severe as he's expected to play this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers even though he'll be limited in some practices, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

This is great news for the Dolphins since Tagovailoa has been electric this season. He's currently completing 68% of his passes for 2,859 yards and has thrown 21 touchdowns to just five interceptions.

The Dolphins come into this matchup just one game out of first in the AFC East with an 8-4 record.

They'll look to keep trying to chase down the Buffalo Bills when Sunday's contest kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET. It'll be nationally televised by NBC.