New Injury Update For Lightning Star Nikita Kucherov

The NHL's logo on ice.PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers prior to game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 4, 2008 at the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Not only did the Tampa Bay Lightning fall short to the New York Islanders in Game 6 on Wednesday night, they lost Nikita Kucherov to an undisclosed injury.

Kucherov left in the first period after being on the receiving end of a controversial hit from Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield. It should’ve been a penalty, but the officiating crew somehow missed it.

Tampa Bay hasn’t revealed Kucherov’s status for Game 7 tonight, but Joe Smith of The Athletic just shared an important update on the team’s top-line winger.

Smith announced on Twitter that Kucherov was not on the ice for the Lightning’s optional morning skate. At this point, his status for Game 7 is uncertain.

The Lightning have a lot of experience playing without Kucherov since he missed the regular season due to a hip injury. However, they obviously want him out there in a do-or-die situation against the Islanders.

Kucherov leads the NHL this postseason with 27 points, which includes 17 power-play points. Tampa Bay was 0-for-2 on the power play without Kucherov on Wednesday.

Since the Lighting aren’t sure if they’ll have Kucherov on the ice tonight, head coach Jon Cooper said his players will have a “next man up” mentality.

“It’s next man up,” Cooper said, via ESPN. “These guys, this collective group, there wasn’t panic in the group at all.”

Game 7 between the Islanders and Lighting will begin at 8 p.m. ET on NBC Sports. The winner will face the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup Final.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.