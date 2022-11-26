New Injury Update For Michigan Running Back Blake Corum

PISCATAWAY, NJ - NOVEMBER 05: Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) runs during the first quarter of the college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on November 5, 2022 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Michigan running back Blake Corum was cleared to play in "The Game" despite suffering a knee injury last week. But on the first possession of Saturday's marquee matchup, the Heisman Trophy candidate appeared to suffer an injury setback.

Corum hasn't taken the field since taking two carries for six yards in the first quarter.

Corum entered today's contest with 19 rushing touchdowns and 1,457 rushing yards on the year. Despite suffering his injury before halftime in last week's game, the star RB is on a streak of eight-straight games with 100+ yards and at least one touchdown.

The Buckeyes have some running back injury issues of their own. TreVeyon Henderson was ruled out before today's game.

Ohio State currently leads 10-3 midway through the second quarter,