New Injury Update For Ohio State Running Back Miyan Williams

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 02: Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (28) breaks a tackle during a game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021.(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams will miss this afternoon's Big Ten matchup against the Michigan State Spartans.

The program has not disclosed the nature of his injury. According to ESPN college football insider Adam Rittenberg, Williams' injury is "not serious" and he's expected to return for the Buckeyes' next game against Iowa on October 22.

Despite being Ohio State's backup running back behind TreVeyon Henderson, Williams leads the team in rushing with 497 yards and eight touchdowns. With Henderson out last weekend, Williams tied a program record with five single-game rushing touchdowns in a blowout win over Rutgers.

Fortunately for the Buckeyes, Henderson is expected to return to the field for this afternoon's game.

In addition to the absence of Williams, Ohio State will also be without its star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba as he continues to deal with the hamstring injury he suffered in the team's season opener.

This afternoon's contest will kickoff at 4 p.m. ET in Spartan Stadium.