New Injury Update For Phillies Star Bryce Harper

WASHINGTON, DC - April 02: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies watches the video tribute before the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 2, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The last 24 hours have been rough for Philadelphia sports fans. Before the 76ers were eliminated from the playoffs yesterday, they got some bad news on Phillies star Bryce Harper.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Phillies manager Joe Girardi revealed that Harper has a small tear in his right UCL. The injury with will require a PRP injection and keep him from throwing for four weeks.

But while Harper will miss a couple of games for recovery, he won't be totally out of commission in the interim. Girardi said that Harper will still be able to swing a bat and will bring him back to the lineup next week.

"He'll stay in our lineup Wednesday, Thursday and Friday," Girardi said. Those games will be against the San Diego Padres.

Bryce Harper has played all 32 games for the Phillies thus far this season. But he has only been a fielder in eight of them.

Harper has lamented that situation, telling the media that he wants to be on the field more.

In 32 games, Harper has 34 hits, seven home runs, 22 RBIs, 25 runs and a .276 batting average. He's on pace for numbers comparable to last year's MVP season.

Should the Phillies be keeping Bryce Harper in the lineup while he recovers from this injury? Or should the team wait until he's at full strength to send him back out?