New Injury Update For Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson has been battling a number of injuries this season but none have cost him any playing time yet. Will that be the case in Week 12 though?

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Jackson has been battling a hip injury this week. However, the team has no concerns about it hampering him and he is expected to play on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jackson has the Ravens on a four-game winning streak and is passing the ball much more efficiently than last year. As usual, he's doing plenty of damage with his legs and is on pace for yet another 1,000-yard season.

At 7-3 on the season, the Ravens are only one game ahead of the rival Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC North title.

Lamar Jackson's high-risk playing style opens him up to a lot more hits than the average pocket quarterback. So it should be no big shock that he's missed at least one game in each of the last three seasons.

The Ravens' season is going to ebb and flow with how Jackson plays on a daily basis. So if his injuries do wind up effecting him, the whole team will probably suffer.

Will Lamar Jackson play like he usually does against the Jaguars this weekend?