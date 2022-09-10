New Injury Update For Texas Quarterback Quinn Ewers

AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 10: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns warms up before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers was knocked out of Saturday's matchup against Alabama with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder.

Backup QB Hudson Card finished out the first half.

Ewers has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the contest. The five-star quarterback transfer underwent X-Ray testing in the locker room, per college football insider Pete Thamel.

Ewers took a big hit from Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner during the first quarter. Turner landed with his full weight on the quarterback, driving his shoulder into the turf.

As the second half of today's game gets underway, Ewers is on the sideline in street clothes. He does not appear to be wearing any sort of brace on his left shoulder.

Hudson Card limped off the field after Texas' first drive of the second half. Third-string QB Charles Wright is now warming up on the sidelines.

Despite these quarterback injury issues, the Longhorns are still tied 10-10 with the No. 1 team in the country.