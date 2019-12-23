The Spun

New Injury Update For Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins

Dwayne Haskins following the Redskins' blowout loss to the Jets.

Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins suffered a leg injury in Sunday’s overtime loss to the New York Giants. Here’s the latest on the status of the rookie QB.

Haskins has reportedly suffered a high-ankle sprain, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The former Ohio State quarterback is reportedly pushing to play in the Week 17 finale against the Cowboys, though his status for the game has yet to be decided.

Haskins played well on Sunday, throwing for 133 yards and two touchdowns prior to getting hurt.

Haskins was reportedly pushing to get back into the game on Sunday, too, but he was advised by Redskins doctors to sit out. Washington owner Daniel Snyder was also reportedly telling Haskins to stay on the sideline.

“Dr. West advised me that I was done for this game. Dan Snyder who was in the locker room supporting me, told me I’ve got to listen to the Doctor,” Haskins wrote on Twitter.

The Cowboys and the Redskins are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game will be on FOX.

