New Jersey Police Release Details On Tony Siragusa's Death

The NFL world is in mourning following the passing of former defensive tackle and broadcaster Tony Siragusa. Unfortunately, the details on his passing aren't going to make anyone feel better.

According to TMZ, police investigating Siragusa's death revealed that he received CPR at a home in Toms River, New Jersey before passing away. Police were informed of a "CPR in progress" at 11:45 in the morning before being dispatched to the scene.

The police said that Siragusa was pronounced dead at the scene after police and EMS arrived. An autopsy of the exact cause of the death is reportedly pending.

Siragusa was 55 years old. His passing has since been mourned by the teams that he played for, including the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens.

For over a decade Tony Siragusa was a dominant nose tackle who could take up multiple blockers at the same time thanks to his brute strength and size.

After seven seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, he joined the Baltimore Ravens, where he would team up with Sam Adams to form one of the best defensive tackle tandems of the last generation.

Siragusa and Adams anchored the Ravens' defensive line in 2000, which would go on to win the Super Bowl after allowing the fewest points of the 16-game era.

Our hearts go out to Siragusa's family and loved ones.