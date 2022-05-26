New Orleans Pelicans Announce Zion Williamson Decision

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 24: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans walks to the bench during a NBA game against the Denver Nuggets at Smoothie King Center on January 24, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

After not playing a single game this entire NBA season, Zion Williamson's future with the New Orleans Pelicans has been called into question.

The former No. 1 overall pick was resigned to the sidelines as the pick behind him, Ja Morant, had another career-best season. Following the 2021-22 season, it was fair to wonder if Williamson would ever play for the Pelicans again.

Well, according to the latest reports coming from the team, everything seems positive. According to a report from Pelicans insider Andrew Lopez, Williamson has been cleared without restrictions.

"Pelicans say Zion Williamson has been cleared in his return to play progression without any restrictions," Lopez reported. "Recent imaging showed continued improvement of the bone healing in his right fifth metatarsal."

Zion missed the entire 2021-22 season after suffering a broken foot injury during a preseason training session. After missing the majority of his rookie season with another injury, Williamson averaged 27.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game in his sophomore campaign.

Following the 2021-22 season, Williamson was asked if he would sign a contract extension with the Pelicans. "Of course. I couldn’t sign it fast enough," he said.

Will Williamson finally deliver on the court next season?