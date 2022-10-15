New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least.

On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.

Saints insider Nick Underhill speculated that starting quarterback Jameis Winston will likely be active after the team released Luton.

"QB Jake Luton waived. Looks like Jameis will be active," Underhill said on Twitter.

While Jameis might be active on Sunday afternoon, the Saints already announced veteran quarterback Andy Dalton will get the start.

It's a revenge game for Dalton, who will be facing off against his former team - the Cincinnati Bengals.

Despite playing at home, the Saints enter the game as an underdog.

Can Dalton defeat his former team?