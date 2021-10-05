New Orleans Saints Released Kicker On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints have had some serious kicking issues so far throughout the 2021 season.

On Sunday, veteran placekicker Aldrick Rosas pushed a 58-yard field goal wide right. And while missing from 50-plus yards is completely understandable for a kicker at any level, this miss was indicative of a clearly more serious issue.

Rosas has now missed three field goals in a row dating back to Week 3’s win over New England, failing to convert from 36 and 52 yards.

He’s now 1/4 on field goals for the season.

On Tuesday, the Saints decided enough was enough and released Rosas, per New Orleans insider Katherine Terrell.

The Saints released kicker Aldrick Rosas. Things definitely weren't looking good on Sunday afternoon when Payton commented twice about the need to make kicks. Him being so blatant about a player's performance is often a sign he's considering a change. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) October 5, 2021

After Sunday’s loss to the Giants, head coach Sean Payton was openly critical of his kicker.

Rosas’ shaky play seemed to affect the team’s game plan earlier in the game as Payton elected to go for it on a fourth down from the Giants’ 29. When asked if his kicker’s struggles played into that decision, he said, “Sure it does.”

“At some point we’re going to have to kick one between the uprights,” Payton said. “At some point.”

Just minutes after the reports of Rosas’ release broke, the Saints reportedly signed veteran free-agent kicker Cody Parkey.

Payton will hope his new kicker can get the job done as his team heads into Washington this Sunday for a Week 5 matchup against the Football Team.