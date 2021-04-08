New Photo Of Super-Jacked The Rock Is Going Viral

At this point, everyone already knows Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the hardest worker in the room – and it isn’t particularly close.

The former football standout dominated the gridiron and then the ring for the WWE where he earned worldwide fame. He eventually turned himself into one of the biggest movie stars in the world.

With an already impressive filmography, Johnson is launching into superhero – or should we say anti-superhero – land by playing the part of Black Adam. To play his new role, Johnson has been getting even more jacked than he already was, if that’s even possible.

He posted a new photo to Instagram on Wednesday morning that had the internet freaking out.

Check it out.

“Black Adam ready⚡️⛓” Johnson said in the post. “It’s always the work we quietly put in when no one is watching that changes the game. Grateful for the grind. (and the face of my Warrior Spirit always watching my back 🙏🏾💪🏾) #BlackAdam⚡️ #DCUniverse #ChangeTheGame Production kicks off this week.”

Johnson hasn’t been skipping leg day recently – or in the past 20 years. In a time where superheroes are digitally created, there won’t be much work in post-production on The Rock.

Johnson announced production would begin on his new film this week. Fans won’t be able to catch the new flick until 2022 unfortunately.

Time for the rest of us to get in the gym.