New Practice Update For Aaron Rodgers On Thursday

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is officially back at practice.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback didn't practice on Wednesday due to a thumb injury but head coach Matt LaFleur said it wasn't a big deal.

LaFleur was proven to be right since Rodgers looks to be just fine in drills.

This bodes well for his chances of playing against the New York Jets on Sunday.

The Packers are coming off a 27-22 loss at the hands of the New York Giants last Sunday. Rodgers didn't seem to look hurt during that contest after he finished with 22 yards through the air and two touchdowns.

Rodgers will look to get the Packers to 4-2 overall and keep them within striking distance of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET and it'll be regionally televised by FOX.