New Practice Update For Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts in the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

For the fourth week in a row, a hand injury will keep Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott off the field on Sundays. But there's a new update on his practice status that suggests he's getting a lot closer.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Dak will be working off to the side in practice this week. He won't be taking reps with the team, but will still be at practice - as he has since he first got out of surgery last month.

The latest indications from the team is that Dak still can't grip the football well-enough to get velocity on his throws. As a result, he isn't ready to resume full practices with the team.

Cooper Rush will be taking over as the Cowboys' starter for Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams. He's 3-0 this season and has not lost a start for the Cowboys since last year.

But whether Cooper Rush leads the Cowboys to a win over the Rams or not, the team has made it clear that he will not start any games once Dak Prescott is fit to play.

Given that the Cowboys are paying Dak upwards of $35 million per year, it makes sense that they would prefer to get him on the field as often as possible.

That said, the more Rush continues to win, the easier it might be for the Cowboys to "exercise an abundance of caution" with their star quarterback.

Will we see Dak Prescott back on the field in Week 6?