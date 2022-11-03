New Practice Update For Titans Quarterback Ryan Tannehill

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 10: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans warms up before their AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens at Nissan Stadium on January 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Ravens defeated the Titans 20-13. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Ryan Tannehill took a step back on Thursday as he tries to come back from an ankle injury.

Tannehill didn't practice on Thursday after being limited during Wednesday's practice. That doesn't bode well for his chance to return this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tannehill had to miss last Sunday's game against the Houston Texans due to that ankle injury. That led to rookie quarterback Malik Willis getting his first NFL start, a game that the Titans won, 17-10.

Willis only completed six passes for 55 yards and an interception. It's safe to say that the Titans will need a lot more out of their passing game if they are to win this next one.

Tannehill has completed 65% of his passes for 1,097 yards and six touchdowns in six games so far this season.

His practice availability on Friday will be a big indicator of whether he plays or not.

Kickoff will be at 8:20 p.m. ET.