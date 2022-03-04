New Report Indicates Lack Of Kyler Murray Trade Interest

Though they may not be on the best of terms right now, it appears Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is set to stay put in Arizona heading into the 2022 league year.

According to recent reports from NFL insider Michael Silver, no team has reached out to GM Steve Keim about a possible trade for the former No. 1 overall pick.

“As of Tuesday, not a single team had reached out to Keim to inquire about the possibility of trading for Murray,” Silver wrote in a piece for Bally Sports. “Granted, the response almost certainly would have been, ‘Don’t bother; we’re not trading him.’ Yet it seems strange that no one has at least asked the question, and I can’t imagine there won’t be overtures in the coming weeks.”

Murray, who’s entering the final season of his rookie contract and first offseason of extension eligibility, is likely using his position to leverage a lucrative long-term deal with the team.

Murray’s agent recently posted a long-winded message stating that the 24-year-old QB wants to be the Cardinals longterm quarterback, but would also like to get paid on a longterm extension.

“Actions speak louder than words in this volatile business,” the statement read. “Kyler remains hopeful that the organization chooses to commit so that he can continue leading the Cardinals to further success and value for many years to come.”

Murray is coming off a disappointing playoff performance that saw the Cardinals fall to Los Angeles in the Wild Card round. Through 14 regular-season games in 2021, he logged 3,787 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions en route to his second Pro-Bowl selection.