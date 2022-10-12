New Report Reveal Why Giants Player Is Stuck In London

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet on the sidelines before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) No licensing by any casino, sportsbook, and/or fantasy sports organization for any purpose. During game play, no use of images within play-by-play, statistical account or depiction of a game (e.g., limited to use of fewer than 10 images during the game). Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan has been stuck in London since Sunday's game as he deals with some passport issues.

According to recent reports from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Gillan didn't have the proper work visa to go back to the U.S.

Gillan now has a new passport and will return to the U.S. on Thursday.

"Gillan came to the U.S. on a NATO visa with his father, and that designation never got changed to a work visa when he entered the NFL. Not Gillan’s fault – just slipped through the cracks. With help from U.S. diplomats, Gillan now has a new passport and is headed home soon," Pelissero reports.

The Giants faced off against the Green Bay Packers in a special London game this past weekend. New York mounted an upset win, moving its record to 4-1 on the season.

Gillan punted twice for 100 yards, averaging 50.0 yards per kick. The fourth-year punter is averaging 51.0 yards per kick through the first five games of the year.

The Giants will face off against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.