New Report Reveals How Much Guaranteed Money Ravens Offered Lamar Jackson

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 10: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens speaks with the media after their 20-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans following their AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on January 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

New information shared by ESPN's Ryan Clark reveals just how far apart Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are when it comes to his new deal.

According to Clark, a source with knowledge of the negotiations between the two sides says the former MVP was initially offered $113 million in guaranteed money which eventually grew to $133 million.

"That was the most Lamar was offered," the analyst said.

Jackson was reportedly pushing for a deal in the Deshaun Watson range after the controversial QB landed a massive five-year, $230 million deal, fully-guaranteed.

Lamar is 45-16 as the Ravens starter and is equally as accomplished as Watson, if not more, but Watson's contract is one that many NFL owners are not happy about.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta says he truly believes Lamar wants to finish his career in Baltimore. But if Jackson and the team continue to have very different views on his worth, it's hard to see that happening.